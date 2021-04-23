Robert W. Baird Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $49.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

GMS stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 686,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

