Rockcliff Metals (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Trading Down 7.8%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Rockcliff Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rockcliff Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Rockcliff Metals (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

