Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Rockford’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROFO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Rockford has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

