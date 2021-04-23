Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.80. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $265.05 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.74 and a 200 day moving average of $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

