Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.25 Million

Brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $71.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.60 million and the highest is $73.90 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $55.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $372.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $454.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $406.60 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $506.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,474. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

