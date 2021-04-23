Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $6.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 21,097 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit