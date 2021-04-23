Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $6.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 21,097 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

