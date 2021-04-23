Roger McDowell Acquires 750,000 Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) insider Roger McDowell purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Shares of FLO opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.45) on Friday. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.22 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £68.41 million and a P/E ratio of -370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

