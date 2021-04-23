Rogers Communications Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

