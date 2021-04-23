Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.21.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$61.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.75. The company has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

