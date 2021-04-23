Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

