Root, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of Root’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Root stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Root has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $20,624,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

