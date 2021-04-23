Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

