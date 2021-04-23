Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $128.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of RY opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

