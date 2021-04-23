Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a na rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.35.

MFC stock opened at C$26.30 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.45.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

