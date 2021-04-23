RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.37

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.37 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 97.86 ($1.28). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 168,269 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.38.

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

