Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of RUP opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$791.45 million and a P/E ratio of -96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.71. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,659,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,517,085. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $244,472.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

