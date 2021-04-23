Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

