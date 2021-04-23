Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

