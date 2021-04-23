Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

RUSHA opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

