Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Issues Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

RUSHB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

