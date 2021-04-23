Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

