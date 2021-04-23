S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

