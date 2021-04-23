S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

