S.A. Mason LLC Buys 100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

INTU stock opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.72. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.58 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

