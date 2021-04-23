S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

