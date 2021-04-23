SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00009818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $215,899.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00652296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00270256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01018176 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 488,087 coins and its circulating supply is 460,945 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.