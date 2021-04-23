SafeCapital Hits Market Capitalization of $120,348.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $120,348.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002630 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

