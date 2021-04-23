Safran (SAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Safran (EPA: SAF) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Safran was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Safran was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Safran was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Safran was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Safran was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Safran was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Safran was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Safran was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Safran was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Safran was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Safran was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Safran was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Safran was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Safran was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Safran was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safran stock opened at €121.04 ($142.40) on Friday. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.81.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

