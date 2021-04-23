Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SDVKY opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.