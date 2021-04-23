Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Sappi stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39. Sappi has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.58.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

