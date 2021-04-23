Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Intel by 110.7% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

