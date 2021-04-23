Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.51 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average of $183.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

