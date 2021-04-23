Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $228.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.04. The stock has a market cap of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

