Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652. Schroders has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

