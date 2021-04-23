Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.76 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

