Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $14.25

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

