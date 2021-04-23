Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Price Target to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$32.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.83 million and a P/E ratio of -19.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.