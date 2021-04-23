Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Price Target to C$32.00

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$32.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.83 million and a P/E ratio of -19.94.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit