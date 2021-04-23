Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of SBCF traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

