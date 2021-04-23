Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

