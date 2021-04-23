Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,454. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

