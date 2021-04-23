Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25.

NVTA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $60,491,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Invitae by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

