Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

