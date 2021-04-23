Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 1,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,716. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

