Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 95.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

SNR stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 691,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,996. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.21. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

