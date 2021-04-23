Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,192. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.