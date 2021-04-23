Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.92 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and $1.29 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars.

