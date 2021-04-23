ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $675.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.90.

NOW traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $553.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $292.70 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

