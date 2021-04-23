ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $8,112,630. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 239,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,616. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.