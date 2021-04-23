ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS opened at $61.37 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

