Sharder Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $159,939.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

